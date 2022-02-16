IQeon (IQN) Price Tops $3.14 on Top Exchanges

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. IQeon has a total market cap of $17.22 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can now be bought for $3.14 or 0.00007107 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, IQeon has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

