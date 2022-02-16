IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $281.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

IQV traded down $3.14 on Wednesday, reaching $225.50. 16,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,437. IQVIA has a one year low of $181.13 and a one year high of $285.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.84. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in IQVIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,906,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 590,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 141,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,971,000 after purchasing an additional 95,024 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

