iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $129.01 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $175.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $243,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 420.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.