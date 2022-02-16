Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,404 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

IRWD opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $609,617.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

