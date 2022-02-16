iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $66,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $135.15. 577,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,611,365. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.43. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $155.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.