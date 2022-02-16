iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,970,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 121.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT opened at $134.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.43. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.