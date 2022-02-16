iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV)’s share price were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$32.09 and last traded at C$32.11. Approximately 40,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 70,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.14.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.44.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.