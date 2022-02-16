iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 4.3% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,532,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,345,000 after buying an additional 565,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after buying an additional 174,178 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 8,626,627 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,716,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,439,000 after buying an additional 49,758 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,998,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,360,000 after buying an additional 381,588 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,096. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

