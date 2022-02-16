iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 32,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 217,022 shares.The stock last traded at $43.63 and had previously closed at $43.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the third quarter worth about $2,560,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 24.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 19.5% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 59,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 33.5% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

