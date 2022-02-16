iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $109.11

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $109.11 and last traded at $109.23, with a volume of 321666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,587,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

