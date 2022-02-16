iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Shares Acquired by M Financial Asset Management Inc.

M Financial Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. M Financial Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WOOD. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 74,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 38,620 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1,680.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period.

NASDAQ WOOD traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.67. 29,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,545. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.15. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.98.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

