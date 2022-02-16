iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $103.73

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $103.73 and last traded at $103.77, with a volume of 26704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.44.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.