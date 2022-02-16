iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.65

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.65 and last traded at $51.46, with a volume of 264633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.72.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWW. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

