iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $129.98 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

