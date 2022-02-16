iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.95

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.95 and last traded at $55.95, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.99.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,864,000 after buying an additional 69,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 353,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after purchasing an additional 39,266 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,225,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,991,000.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

