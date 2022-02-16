iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Stock Position Raised by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,273 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 122,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IGM shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

IGM traded up $9.71 on Wednesday, hitting $390.51. 34,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,101. iShares North American Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $338.18 and a twelve month high of $453.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $413.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.67.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

