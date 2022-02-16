iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $28,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after buying an additional 8,775,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,959,000 after buying an additional 634,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $110,268,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $206.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $188.09 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

