iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 7.0% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $57,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.28. The company had a trading volume of 83,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,681. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $240.46 and a one year high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.