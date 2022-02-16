iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.44. 317,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,063,706. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $373.26 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $461.09 and its 200-day moving average is $455.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.