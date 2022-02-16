iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $56,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.37. The company had a trading volume of 163,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,882. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.