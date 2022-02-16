iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$20.30 and last traded at C$20.26. 304,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 328,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.16.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.26.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.