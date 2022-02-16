iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Trading Up 2.6%

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD)’s share price were up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.37 and last traded at C$19.28. Approximately 711,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 453,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.80.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.81.
Featured Stories
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.