iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,110 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,087 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,035.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 833,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,104,000 after purchasing an additional 813,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 537.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,895,000 after purchasing an additional 683,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 583.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,238,000 after acquiring an additional 655,770 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 509.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 678,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

IHI opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average is $63.50. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.