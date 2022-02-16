iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Holdings Lifted by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 140.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.41. 3,586,342 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.44.

