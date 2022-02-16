Isiklar Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.67 Million (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $509,892.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00038707 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00106118 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin (CRYPTO:ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

