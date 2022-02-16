Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Update

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500,700 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the January 15th total of 338,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 256,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Iteris stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,337. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.92. Iteris has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.74 million, a PE ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Tom Thomas purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 35,800 shares of company stock worth $127,530. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 101,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 80,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITI. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

