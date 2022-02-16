IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.78

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $1.18. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 1,212,341 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The company has a market cap of $79.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.67.
About IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)
IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IZEA Worldwide (IZEA)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.