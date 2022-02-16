IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.78

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $1.18. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 1,212,341 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The company has a market cap of $79.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

