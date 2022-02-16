Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Short Interest Update

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the January 15th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jack Creek Investment stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Jack Creek Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 443.1% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 133,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 108,827 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 151.0% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 108,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 65,248 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 900,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

