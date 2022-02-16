Jack in the Box (JACK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Jack in the Box to post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jack in the Box to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $91.56 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $77.13 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,613 shares of company stock worth $225,373 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 96,534 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.05.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

