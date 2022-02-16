Jacob A. Orville Sells 940 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) insider Jacob A. Orville sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EXAS stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.38. 1,568,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.80 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.29. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

