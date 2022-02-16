Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the January 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

JAGGF stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $254.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.16. Jaguar Mining has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0321 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Jaguar Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

