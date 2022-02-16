James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of James Hardie Industries worth $22,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JHX. CLSA upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. James Hardie Industries plc has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $41.85.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

