Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in January

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,600 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the January 15th total of 250,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 238.3 days.

Jamieson Wellness stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JWLLF shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. increased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$46.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.81.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

