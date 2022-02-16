Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Shares Up 1.3%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.58. 42,237 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 460% from the average session volume of 7,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94.
About Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Tobacco (JAPAF)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.