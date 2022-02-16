Jarvis Network (JRT) Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last Week

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $1.39 million and $368,990.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00038504 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00106431 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

JRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

