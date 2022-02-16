Jarvis Network One Day Volume Reaches $368,990.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $368,990.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

JRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

