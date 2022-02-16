Jean A. Bua Sells 19,267 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $32.26. 348,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,735. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 49,083.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,220 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 47.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,024 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 195.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,056,000 after purchasing an additional 590,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,748,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,933,000 after purchasing an additional 372,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 179.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 271,855 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

