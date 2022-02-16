Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Truist Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

TFC opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average of $60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

