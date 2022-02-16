Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

Shares of ENTA opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $1,167,711.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after buying an additional 936,536 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after buying an additional 183,676 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,428,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,066,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.