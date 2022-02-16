Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

