Jefferies Financial Group Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $1,350.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,570.00 to $978.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,439.90.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $148.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $741.00. The company had a trading volume of 433,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,436. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,139.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,366.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify has a one year low of $780.00 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

