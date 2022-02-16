Jefferies Financial Group Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $1,350.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,570.00 to $978.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,439.90.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $148.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $741.00. The company had a trading volume of 433,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,436. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,139.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,366.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify has a one year low of $780.00 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

