JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth $198,638,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,600 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 848,614 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,022.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 778,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,434,000 after purchasing an additional 708,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,565,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after buying an additional 262,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

