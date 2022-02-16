JOE (JOE) One Day Volume Tops $16.62 Million

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One JOE coin can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $214.12 million and $16.62 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JOE has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00044037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.54 or 0.07018192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,524.06 or 0.99773469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00047989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00051596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002898 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 169,822,634 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars.

