John C. Kennedy Buys 3,000 Shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John C. Kennedy purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $15,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HZN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. 35,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,991. Horizon Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $141.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,744,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

