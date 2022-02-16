John E. Berlin Sells 6,192 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $238.05. 3,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,160. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $143.88 and a twelve month high of $250.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.27.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.25. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.67.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

