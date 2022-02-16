John E. Berlin Sells 6,192 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of CSL stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $238.05. 3,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,160. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $143.88 and a twelve month high of $250.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.27.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.25. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.67.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)
