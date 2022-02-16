John Shinn Sells 10,073 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.91. 27,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,647. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.