Jonathan D. Dargusch Sells 1,121 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.03.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

