JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €19.00 Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €19.00 ($21.59) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENI. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.70) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.75) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.04 ($17.09).

Shares of ENI traded down €0.15 ($0.17) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €13.18 ($14.98). 34,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €12.79 and a 200-day moving average of €11.85. ENI has a 52 week low of €8.64 ($9.82) and a 52 week high of €13.83 ($15.72). The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

