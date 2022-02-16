JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 3,300 Price Target

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 3,300 ($44.65) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($44.65) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($48.17) to GBX 2,300 ($31.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.07) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($41.14) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,130 ($55.89).

Shares of ASC remained flat at $GBX 2,045 ($27.67) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 327,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,285. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 1,950 ($26.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.12). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,246.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,814.12.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($29.82), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,951,124.82).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

