JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Price Target to GBX 34

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 37 ($0.50) to GBX 34 ($0.46) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut EnQuest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

OTCMKTS:ENQUF remained flat at $$0.30 on Wednesday. EnQuest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

